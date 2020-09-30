Durant HS football game cancelled after player tests positive

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant High School’s game at Tulsa Kelley scheduled for Friday has been cancelled after a player tested positive for the coronavirus, district officials said Wednesday.

District officials tell News 12 the player who tested positive is a Durant player and that several other players have been quarantined, leaving the team with not enough players at certain positions to play this week.

Durant Athletic Director Tony Tubbs says the situation concerning the October 9th homecoming game versus McAlester will be revisited next week.

