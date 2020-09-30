Advertisement

Ford recalls over 700K vehicles; backup cameras can go dark

In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.
In this Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019 photograph, the company logo shines off the grille of an unsold 2019 F-250 pickup truck at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles in North America because the backup cameras can show distorted images or suddenly go dark.

The recall covers most 2020 versions of Ford’s F-Series trucks, as well as the 2020 Explorer, Mustang, Transit, Expedition, Escape, Ranger and Edge. Also included are the Lincoln Nautilus and Corsair.

F-Series trucks are the top-selling vehicle in the U.S.

The company says in documents posted Wednesday by the government that a poor electrical connection is causing the problem.

Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.

