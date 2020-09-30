Advertisement

Gunter-Bells prepare for Friday meeting

By David Reed
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(KXII) - There is a huge district game coming up on Friday when the Gunter Tigers welcome in the Bells Panthers.

Gunter has played a challenging schedule and are 4-1 after winning state last year. Their only loss came against Pottsboro with wins against Van Alstyne, Whitesboro, Pilot Point and Whitewright.

“We have a lot of confidence right now," Gunter head coach Jake Fieszel said. "We have a young football team, but at the same time, these kids have grown up over these past five weeks. We feel like we are playing some really good football right now. There’s no doubt in my mind that we are going to have to continue that on Friday.”

The Bells Panthers have also traveled a rugged road with their only loss coming against Holliday. The Panthers have solid wins against Whitesboro, Howe, Valley View and Leonard. This is a huge district test early and it could ultimately decide the district championship.

“We’re excited about the challenge," Bells head coach Dale West said. "It is a Grayson County match-up. It’s a big game across the state of Texas. Our kids are really, really excited that we’ve put ourselves in position for this to be a big game.”

