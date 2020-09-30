Advertisement

Sherman prepares for home opener against Mt. Pleasant

By KXII
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats are preparing for their first home game of the season, as Mt. Pleasant comes to town. The Bearcats head into the game with a record of 0-1, but plan on using their hard working attitude to turn things around.

“They are hard nosed and there is a never quit attitude with the kids," said Sherman head coach JD Martinez. "They know that they have to keep pressing and good things will happen. They need to just keep pushing forward. I believe that coming through and working hard, good things are going to happen, and the kids understand that.”

