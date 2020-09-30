Springer, Luther advance to runoff for open Texas Senate seat

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Muenster State Rep Drew Springer and Pilot Point salon owner Shelley Luther advanced to a runoff after the two Republicans received the most votes among the six candidates on the ballot, but neither secured a majority of the vote in Tuesday’s special election for State Senate District 30, which includes all of Grayson and Cooke counties..

Springer collected 21,903 (31.83%) votes while Luther received 21,814 (31.7%). Lone Democrat Jacob Minter finished third with 14,493 votes. Full results can be viewed here.

The seat was vacated by Sen. Pat Fallon after he was selected as the Republican nominee for the upcoming Congressional election in Texas' 4th District Nov. 3. That seat was vacated by John Ratcliffe when he was appointed and confirmed as Director of National Intelligence earlier this year.

Springer, a 4-term incumbent in the Texas House, was endorsed by Fallon. Luther, a political newcomer, made national headlines when she defied Gov. Greg Abbott’s shutdown order earlier this year and was arrested for keeping her Dallas hair salon open early in the pandemic.

Voters in the 14-county mostly rural North Texas Senate district will choose between Springer and Luther in the general election Nov. 3.

