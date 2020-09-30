Advertisement

Task force: Oklahoma among worst in nation in coronavirus

(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma remains among the worst states in the United States for positive coronavirus tests per 100,000 people and the number of new reported cases, according to a report released this week by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Oklahoma is in the red zone for virus cases, meaning 101 or more new cases per 100,000 population, with a rate of 201 new cases per 100,000, an increase of 15% from a week ago, according to the federal report dated Sept. 27 and released Wednesday by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The report recommends increased testing to identify those with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, and to isolate those infected to limit the spread of the virus.

“Abbott BinaxNOW supplies (a rapid test for the virus) will be distributed in the coming weeks; develop (a) plan for weekly surveillance in critical populations to monitor the degree of community spread among K-12 teachers; staff working at nursing homes, assisted living, senior living facilities, and other congregate living settings including correctional facilities; and first responders,” according to the recommendations.

It also calls for better messaging to help residents protect themselves, including the wearing of face masks.

The report does not call for, as it has in many recent weeks, a statewide mask mandate, which Gov. Kevin Stitt has said he will not implement.

Stitt has also questioned the task force’s numbers and referred to a Johns Hopkins University report that currently lists Oklahoma as 14th in the nation in positive virus cases, but sixth in the number of new cases, with 14,905 during the past 14 days.

The number of reported coronavirus cases in the state increased by 980 on Wednesday and there were 13 additional deaths due to COVID-19, the health department said.

The department reported 87,199 total cases and 1,031 deaths compared to 86,219 cases and 1.018 deaths on Tuesday. The actual number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

There are 13,068 active cases in the state and 73,100 people have recovered, the department said.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office receives local donation for new body cameras

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Tishomingo dental office says their donation of $10,000 to the sheriff's office will help them to be sure justice is truly served.

News

Animal welfare groups work to protect Oklahoma animals

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Three animal welfare groups worked together to launch a campaign, “Cruelty isn’t OK”, Wednesday morning to prevent animal abuse in Oklahoma.

News

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office receives local donation for new body cameras

Updated: 34 minutes ago
A Tishomingo dental office gave a check for $10,000 to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office this week. They say that money is going to help the county be sure justice is truly served.

News

Texomans react to first presidential debate of 2020 election

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Tuesday night millions of Americans watched the first presidential debate of the 2020 election, and Wednesday, it has been a topic of discussion for many.

Latest News

News

Kingston High School temporarily moves online for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kris Crawford
Students at Kingston High School will be going to class online after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus

What we know about the 10,062 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 10,062 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 173 deaths, with 8,655 recovered patients. There are currently 1,192 people infected across Texoma.

Football

Durant HS football game cancelled after player tests positive

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Durant High School’s game at Tulsa Kelley scheduled for Friday has been cancelled after a player tested positive for the coronavirus, school district officials said Wednesday.

Accidents

Ardmore man killed in crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
An Ardmore man died in a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

News

Gov. Stitt creates “Oklahoma Restaurant Days” to support and celebrate local businesses during the pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
Last Monday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared October 1st through 3rd “Oklahoma Restaurant Days” to encourage Oklahomans to support local businesses while they recover from and adapt to COVID-19.

Election Results

Springer, Luther advance to runoff for open Texas Senate seat

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Muenster State Rep Drew Springer and Pilot Point salon owner Shelley Luther advanced to a runoff after the two Republicans received the most votes among the six candidates on the ballot, but neither secured a majority of the vote in Tuesday’s special election.