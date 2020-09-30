Texomans react to first presidential debate of 2020 election

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Tuesday night millions of Americans watched the first presidential debate of the 2020 election, and Wednesday, it has been a topic of discussion for many.

“I just thought it was two guys arguing over the moderator, that’s basically what it was," Johnson Barnett said.

“My reaction was that I’m not sure it’s going to sway the voters either way because there was a lot of talking over each other," Bruce Baker said.

Barnett and Baker both agree Tuesday night’s debate was not very informative for voters.

It was the first debate of the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.

Many who tuned in said it was chaotic.

“A travesty to be honest with you," Barnett said.

“I don’t know that it was informative because it was a heated debate I think more than anything, they didn’t settle down to really answer the questions," Baker said.

Some issues standing out more than others.

“When it comes to health care and when it comes to the virus right now we’ve got a real big problem on our hands but the problem didn’t come from President Trump, he’s trying to make the problem go away the best he can and keep the economy working and people working," Baker said.

“Joe Biden, he had the whole scenario where he was talking about not having any law enforcement on his side, I would agree I don’t think he has law enforcement support," Barnett said.

Baker said he was disappointed in the moderating.

“Instead of a moderator he was kind of feeding up some easy questions for Biden and then again, he was shutting the president down 45 times to 17 for Biden, so," Baker said.

Barnett said he is already planning to tune in to the next debate.

“In the next debate Biden is going to have to put his feet down a little bit more firmly, I think Biden showed collection but he’s going to have to be a little more serious," Barnett said.

Two more presidential debates are scheduled to happen in October.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.