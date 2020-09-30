Advertisement

Texomans react to first presidential debate of 2020 election

Tuesday night millions of people watched the first presidential debate of the 2020 election.
Tuesday night millions of people watched the first presidential debate of the 2020 election.(kxii)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Tuesday night millions of Americans watched the first presidential debate of the 2020 election, and Wednesday, it has been a topic of discussion for many.

“I just thought it was two guys arguing over the moderator, that’s basically what it was," Johnson Barnett said.

“My reaction was that I’m not sure it’s going to sway the voters either way because there was a lot of talking over each other," Bruce Baker said.

Barnett and Baker both agree Tuesday night’s debate was not very informative for voters.

It was the first debate of the 2020 election between President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden.

Many who tuned in said it was chaotic.

“A travesty to be honest with you," Barnett said.

“I don’t know that it was informative because it was a heated debate I think more than anything, they didn’t settle down to really answer the questions," Baker said.

Some issues standing out more than others.

“When it comes to health care and when it comes to the virus right now we’ve got a real big problem on our hands but the problem didn’t come from President Trump, he’s trying to make the problem go away the best he can and keep the economy working and people working," Baker said.

“Joe Biden, he had the whole scenario where he was talking about not having any law enforcement on his side, I would agree I don’t think he has law enforcement support," Barnett said.

Baker said he was disappointed in the moderating.

“Instead of a moderator he was kind of feeding up some easy questions for Biden and then again, he was shutting the president down 45 times to 17 for Biden, so," Baker said.

Barnett said he is already planning to tune in to the next debate.

“In the next debate Biden is going to have to put his feet down a little bit more firmly, I think Biden showed collection but he’s going to have to be a little more serious," Barnett said.

Two more presidential debates are scheduled to happen in October.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office receives local donation for new body cameras

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Tishomingo dental office says their donation of $10,000 to the sheriff's office will help them to be sure justice is truly served.

News

Animal welfare groups work to protect Oklahoma animals

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Three animal welfare groups worked together to launch a campaign, “Cruelty isn’t OK”, Wednesday morning to prevent animal abuse in Oklahoma.

News

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office receives local donation for new body cameras

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A Tishomingo dental office gave a check for $10,000 to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office this week. They say that money is going to help the county be sure justice is truly served.

Oklahoma

Task force: Oklahoma among worst in nation in coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Oklahoma remains among the worst states in the United States for positive coronavirus tests per 100,000 people and the number of new reported cases, according to a report released this week by the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Latest News

News

Kingston High School temporarily moves online for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kris Crawford
Students at Kingston High School will be going to class online after an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus

What we know about the 10,062 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 10,062 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 173 deaths, with 8,655 recovered patients. There are currently 1,192 people infected across Texoma.

Football

Durant HS football game cancelled after player tests positive

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Durant High School’s game at Tulsa Kelley scheduled for Friday has been cancelled after a player tested positive for the coronavirus, school district officials said Wednesday.

Accidents

Ardmore man killed in crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
An Ardmore man died in a one-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.

News

Gov. Stitt creates “Oklahoma Restaurant Days” to support and celebrate local businesses during the pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
Last Monday, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared October 1st through 3rd “Oklahoma Restaurant Days” to encourage Oklahomans to support local businesses while they recover from and adapt to COVID-19.

Election Results

Springer, Luther advance to runoff for open Texas Senate seat

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Muenster State Rep Drew Springer and Pilot Point salon owner Shelley Luther advanced to a runoff after the two Republicans received the most votes among the six candidates on the ballot, but neither secured a majority of the vote in Tuesday’s special election.