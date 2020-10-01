Fannin County courts temporarily relocate to movie theater

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - Starting at the end of this month, Fannin County courts will temporarily relocate to the Majestic 6 movie theater in Bonham.

“When we go to select a grand jury we’ve got way more people that what we’ve got space for and when we try to do the six foot distancing, try to do things to follow those guidelines, we really don’t have enough space," Fannin County Judge Randy Moore said.

That is why Moore said Tuesday county commissioners approved a temporary relocation to the movie theater.

County emergency management coordinator Troy Hudson said it will be covered through federal funding.

“This project that they’re wanting to do is actually covered under category two of the CARES act," Hudson said.

Moore said district court and jury trials will likely start at the movie theater in the next few weeks.

“In the meantime we’ve got to secure some furniture, some chairs, the proper things to have a court here," Moore said.

He said the court house annex where they usually have district court is too small to abide by COVID-19 guidelines.

“When you’ve got a jury selection for a grand jury we might have I don’t know, up to 50 people, and there’s no way in the world we could do that under the restrictions we’re under right now,"Moore said.

Moore said the CARES Act funding will allow the county to pay rent to the theater, which will be beneficial considering the effects COVID-19 has had on their business, too.

“They’re at kind of a standstill right now themselves, they shut down opening the theater until conditions change and also new movies come out. From what I understand now they’re having to play old movies and such like that, and that’s not much of a draw here in Fannin County or anywhere really," Moore said.

Moore said court will be held there through December for sure, then they will reevaluate for the new year.

