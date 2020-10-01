Kingston High School goes online after 5 band students contract COVID

KINGSTON, Oklahoma (KXII) - Kingston High School announced Wednesday that the school will be going virtual for the next two weeks.

Kingston Schools superintendent Brian Brister said the choice was made out of an abundance of caution.

“We just feel like it’s the best decision to keep our students safe and ensure that our extracurriculars get to continue,” Brister said. “It was really a pretty easy decision.”

Brister said he didn’t want students to miss out on important milestones this year.

“We have so many activities going on right now,” Brister said. “Our football team is in the middle of district play, our softball team is about to start regional play, and we just didn’t wanna take a chance on having it spread to any more students and affect our extracurricular stuff.”

Even though the health department didn’t think it was necessary, Kingston decided to shut the school down until after the fall break.

“We had the health department come in,” Brister said. “They did their contact tracing and we quarantined a few other students who were affected,”

Since there are no cases in football or softball, most extracurriculars will continue in person.

“Band will shut down for awhile,” Brister said. “There’s several students in band that will be quarantined so there will be no band for a couple of weeks.”

All five of the active cases are band students.

Now the entire school is disinfecting.

“We started 2 days ago,” Brister said. “After the students were gone and the rooms were empty they came in and cleaned again.”

Brister says parents don’t need to be worried.

No staff members, middle schoolers, or elementary students have come down with COVID-19.

“We have 1,300 students total,” Brister said. “It’s still just 5 out of 1,300 and then that number is really lower.”

But he still wants families to be careful.

“We can control what goes on at school but we have no control over them when they are not here,” Brister said. “So we would ask them to exercise caution.”

