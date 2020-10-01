Pottsboro football standout headed to OSU

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Pottsboro football standout Silas Barr has announced that he will play his college football at Oklahoma State.

Barr has been a huge part of the Pottsboro football program, helping them get to the state title game in 2019. Next year, Barr will make his new home in Stillwater.

Barr made his decision public on social media in a statement.

