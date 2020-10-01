Advertisement

Tishomingo City Council rescinds mask mandate

The Tishomingo City Council voted to rescind a face mask mandate.
By Joe Valdez
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The Tishomingo City Council voted to rescind a face mask mandate.

Tishomingo Interim City Manager Janice Cain said community members and local business owners voiced their thoughts during a special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 24th.

Nearly 20 people were present for the in-person meeting with other on Zoom, and among those were business owners against the mandate

“Their input was that they wanted each business to require their customers to wear masks or as they seem fit and monitor it as a business by business instead of by the city,” said Cain.

Three weeks ago, the city council narrowly voted to enact the mandate with a $100 fine. Since then Cain said no citations were given out.

“They tried to fine people for not wearing them but people still don’t wear them,” Sharon Maldonado, manager of the Boomerang Diner in Tishomingo.

Maldonado said the city should not tell people what to do, but rather allow people to choose to wear masks or not.

“People are going to wear it if they want to and they are not going to wear it if they don’t want to,” said Maldonado

65-year-old Reginald Robbins said he’s concerned about the rescinded law.

“I figured it was a bad thing,” said Robbins. “It will curve the amount of viruses here in town.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

