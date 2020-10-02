A+ Athlete: Kayelin Kindred, Tushka

TUSHKA, Oklahoma (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Kayelin Kindred of Tushka high school. When it comes to athletics, Kayelin can just about do it all.

She’s a 4-year member of the cross country team, and she’s been a key player in the successful basketball program for four years. But, it’s on the softball field where she really shines. She’s started at catcher all 4 years, she’s a VYPE top 100 player, she’s earned all-tournament honors several times, and she’s made 5 appearances in the state tournament. It’s her work ethic that sets her up for success.

“There’s always someone better than you, and you’re always going to have to be working hard," said A+ Athlete Kayelin Kindred. "Or you’re not going to end up winning, or be the best that you can be.”

“I think she just has a great attitude, and great work ethic that her parents have instilled in her," said Tushka softball coach David Durbin. "It bleeds over onto the field, and in the classroom.”

In the Classroom, Kayelin is also known for knocking it out of the park. She’s ranked towards the top of her class, she’s consistently making the honor roll, and she’s a member of the national honors society.

On top of that, she’s enrolled in college courses, and she’s a class officer. Hard work is what she knows best.

“You have to wake up everyday with the mindset that you want to be better each and every day," said Kindred. "There is always someone out there working, and if you’re not working just as hard, you’re going to get passed in the long term.”

“It’s very encouraging as a teacher to have someone like Kayelin," said Tushka science teacher Scott Ridgway. "Just to be able to teach her, and watch her grow, and know she’s going to go on and do great things.”

When she’s not sinking three-pointers, hitting line drives back up the middle, or acing tests, Kayelin volunteers at church camps and the salvation army.

