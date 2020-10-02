Advertisement

Groups sue Texas governor to block limits on ballot drops

(KBTX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Civil rights and voter advocacy groups are suing to block an order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that reduces the number of drop-off locations for mail ballots to one per county.

The Republican governor says the order will ensure election security, but Democrats have blasted it as blatant voter suppression.

Chris Hollins is the senior election official in Harris County, which includes Houston.

Hollins said Friday that Abbott’s move will force elderly and disabled people to drive long distances and wait in long lines to cast their ballots.

Hollins is named as a defendant in the federal lawsuit that was filed Thursday.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

