Historic Katy Depot sold in multi-million dollar investment

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The sale of the Katy Depot in Downtown Denison closed this week. Both the man who bought it and city leaders say this multi-million dollar investment will be huge for the future of Denison.

“It’s just, it’s big. It’s really big for our city," said Tommi Sue Homuth, owner of Tracy Realty in Denison.

Homuth says this project has taken months to come to a close.

“What about the Depot? And so that’s when the wheels started turning about this might be an opportunity," said Homuth.

Investor, Marcus Patrinicola says for him, this multi-million dollar project is part passion and part investment.

“It’s my biggest in Denison and I wanted to go big just because if you believe in something, you want to invest in it," Patrinicola.

He says the Katy Depot’s historical significance and character will be a restored cornerstone for downtown.

“I believe in the story and I think it’s got a fantastic downtown. Not many areas, cities in the area have this kind of a downtown, this kind of history. So it was a natural choice," said Patrinicola.

“Denison was founded on the railroad, and we want to maintain those ties and you know the memories you know all the stories that come with it,” said Main Street director, Donna Dow.

Dow says the city regularly works with investors, and this large project is no different.

“We know what he does is always quality, and so we’re looking very much forward to the potential that can come in this," said Dow.

“You can see the revitalization, you can feel it, you can feel the energy and I knew I was going to continue to invest in Denison," said Patrinicola.

While plans aren’t set in stone yet, Patrinicola has ideas in mind.

“Dining, both casual and fine dining, entertainment will definitely be part of the mix here, and the rest we’re kind of figuring out. There will certainly be retail on the first floor,' said Patrinicola.

He’s working closely with the city to turn this bookend of Main Street into a must-visit destination.

“I think it’s gonna be right in line with where the city wants to take this downtown area. And I think people from all over North Texas will come down here to enjoy what downtown Denison has to offer," said Patrinicola.

In the coming weeks the city will finalize plans with how they will play a part financially in the restoration of the Depot.

