Kingston-Lone Grove ready for district clash

(KXII) - The Kingston Redskins and Lone Grove Longhorns will square off in a big district game on Friday that features two top 10 ranked teams.

Kingston comes into the game ranked 7th in the state after beating Plainview last Friday. The Redskins have tons of momentum after a state semifinals appearance last year.

The Lone Grove Longhorns are playing well too. They are ranked 10th in the state with a 3-1 record. Kingston is coming off of a big win at Pauls Valley last week. The winner of this game will have a leg up on the district race.

