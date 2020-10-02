Advertisement

Lankford quarantining after colleague contracts COVID-19

(GRAYDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma said Friday that he was quarantining after meeting with a Utah senator who tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Lankford said that he had met several times this week with fellow Republican Mike Lee, who announced earlier Friday that he had contracted the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Lankford said he is not experiencing symptoms but will quarantine for 10 days. His tweet did not indicate whether he is awaiting test results. His office did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Lankford’s announcement comes the same day the White House announced that President Donald Trump would spend a “few days” at Walter Reed Military Medical Center after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. Trump “remains fatigued,” his doctor said.

Lee had attended a ceremony with Trump last week at which the president announced the nomination of U.S. Circuit Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The virus has killed more than 205,000 Americans and spread to the highest reaches of the U.S. government.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sherman and Denison plan for safe Trick-or-Treat alternatives for 2020 Halloween

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Sherman and Denison have announced plans for safe alternatives to their traditional Halloween events.

News

Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Grayson County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
A police pursuit through Grayson County ended in a deadly crash early Friday morning.

News

Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Grayson County

Updated: 2 hours ago

Texas

Groups sue Texas governor to block limits on ballot drops

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Civil rights and voter advocacy groups are suing to block an order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott that reduces the number of drop-off locations for mail ballots to one per county.

Latest News

Texas

Texas governor restricts mail-in ballot drop-off locations

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Abbott’s order limits drop-offs to a single location per county starting Friday, shuttering dozens of sites statewide in some of Texas' largest cities.

Oklahoma

Tenants, landlords urge reform on Oklahoma’s eviction laws

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oklahoma lawmakers have come under pressure from advocates for tenant and landlord rights to reform the state’s eviction laws.

News

OHP Trooper laid to rest after weeks-long battle with COVID-19

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nina Quatrino
An Oklahoma Trooper who died last weekend, after a weeks-long battle with COVID-19 was laid to rest Thursday in Atoka.

News

Historic Katy Depot sold in multi-million dollar investment

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:50 PM CDT
|
By Emily Tabar
The investor who bought the Katy Depot and city leaders say this multi-million dollar investment will be huge for the future of Denison.

News

Historic Katy Depot sold in multi-million dollar investment

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT
The sale of the Katy Depot in Downtown Denison closed this week. Both the man who bought it and city leaders say this multi-million dollar investment will be huge for the future of Denison

News

Fannin County courts temporarily relocate to movie theater

Updated: Oct. 1, 2020 at 6:36 PM CDT
|
By Braylee McCoy
Starting at the end of this month, Fannin County courts will temporarily relocate to the Majestic 6 movie theater in Bonham.