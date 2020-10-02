Advertisement

OHP Trooper laid to rest after weeks-long battle with COVID-19

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper who died after a long battle with COVID-19 was laid to rest Thursday in Atoka.

The funeral was held at the Atoka football stadium, where hundreds of people came to say their good-byes.

Captain Jeff Sewell of Atoka served his community for over three decades.

“His whole existence was serving. He was always trying to make someone laugh," said OHP Lt. Scott Hampton. "He was the life of the party. Great guy. Worked a lot in this community.”

His unexpected death hit the community hard.

At 58-years-old, Sewell lost his life to COVID-19 and a MRSA infection.

He battled COVID-19 for three weeks at Texoma Medical Center in Denison.

“All loses are unexpected, but this one being due to COVID-19, it’s a stark reminder that the things that may injure us, and take us out of the line of duty aren’t always vehicles or gunfire." Lt. Hampton said. "It’s a sad day.”

This makes Sewell the first OHP trooper to have died from the coronavirus.

Sewell leaves behind a wife, two daughters and five grandchildren.

