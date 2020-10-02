Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Grayson County

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A police pursuit through Grayson County ended in a deadly crash early Friday morning.

It started at the Sherman Kroger. Police responded to a theft, and found the suspect inside his car.

Troopers identified him as J.D. Hill, 27.

He took off and just minutes later, died in a crash.

“Simple case of comply. He didn’t want to go to jail, and unfortunately, it ended the way it ended," said Sherman Police Lt. John Kennemer.

Around 12:50 a.m. Friday, Sherman police got a call about a theft in progress at Kroger on Loy Lake Road.

“The information that came out was that there was a suspect inside the store that was removing cell phones from packages, and concealing upon himself," said Kennemer.

Kennemer said officers found the suspect, Hill, sitting in his car.

Hill’s criminal history includes several misdemeanor and felony convictions, including drugs and theft.

When they confronted him, Kennemer said Hill became uncooperative.

He got into a physical fight with officers, then put his car in reverse.

“When he backed out take off, he ended up striking one of the patrol units causing minor damage," Kennemer said.

He said no officers were hurt, but Hill got away.

Police pursued him for a short distance, but then stopped when they lost sight.

Denison officers found him and picked up the pursuit, but lost sight of him again.

Shortly after, Grayson County deputies spotted his car near Pottsboro.

“They located the suspect vehicle, which was involved in a single-car accident," Kennemer said.

Minutes after 1 a.m., DPS troopers say Hill was headed north on FM 84 near Kelsoe Road at a high rate of speed.

Sgt. Mark Tackett says when he got to a curve, his car left the road, hit a pole and caught on fire.

Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We, in law enforcement, never want it to end that way. But if it was due to his high speeds and crash, it’s very tragic," Kennemer said.

Kennemer said Hill had already been issued a criminal trespass warning inside Kroger, so that would have brought his charge from a theft to a burglary.

He says officers terminate pursuits when they become a danger to others or based on the charge the suspect is wanted for.

