Semi-Smoky Saturday

Good chance of Saturday night rain
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ve seen a fair amount of wildfire haze the past few days and this will be the case again during your Saturday, it will be rather windy in the morning followed by decreasing winds in the afternoon. It will be warmer with highs in the lower 80s, winds south at 15 to 25 mph.

A strong upper wave is diving rapidly SSE toward Texoma, it is pushing a cold front our way as well. These two weather features will pass through Saturday night, generating scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is unlikely.

Cooler air moves in Sunday, the forecast next week is for unseasonably warm temperatures about 10 degrees above normal and pretty much no chance of rain. Lake Texoma is at its lowest level since May 2017 and this forecast is no friend of our biggest lake.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Partly cloudy hazy, windy

Saturday evening through Sunday morning: 60% thunderstorms as another cold front passes

Sunday: Mostly sunny, cooler

Monday: Sunny skies

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer

Wednesday: Sunny and warm

Thursday: Sunshine continues

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm

