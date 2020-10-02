Advertisement

Sherman and Denison plan for safe Trick-or-Treat alternatives for 2020 Halloween

City coordinators in Sherman and Denison have planned safe events so Texoma kids can still have a Halloween full of tricks and treats this year.
By Emily Tabar
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - October is here, and all the little ghouls and goblins of Texoma are hoping their Halloween will still be full of treats. Sherman and Denison have announced plans for safe alternatives to their traditional events.

“We wanted to be able to allow them to do that safely," said Denison Main Street director, Donna Dow.

Halloween will be here before you know it. Coordinators in Denison and Sherman have announced updated plans to keep everyone safe this year.

“We’re moving our activities to Forest Park, and we’re gonna have pre-bagged candy that we’ll be distributing," said Dow.

In lieu of Trick-or-Treat Down Main Street on October 31st, parents have the option to either walk around Forest Park or stay in their vehicle for candy pickup. The night is complete with a costume contest and showing of the Addam’s Family movie.

“Monster Mash is what we’re calling it. Main Street department and the Parks and Rec department are working together to try to make a safer environment under the circumstances," said Dow.

Similarly in Sherman, on Friday the 30th, a new drive-thru trick-or-treat experience will be at the athletic complex near Pecan Grove park.

“Families can stay in their vehicles. Vendors will come and hand out candy so that there’s not as many contacts with people standing in line," said Sherman Parks and Recreation coordinator, Dylan Johnson.

This is in place of Fright Fest, which was cancelled due to the pandemic.

“We are requiring that all the kids and parents stay inside the vehicle. No one’s gonna be allowed in the bed of a truck, and no one’s gonna be able to be in the back of an SUV with the hatch up," said Johnson.

They still plan to hold their annual Trick-or-Treat on Travis event on the 29th.

“Similar to what we’ve done with Hot Summer Nights and like Arts Fest, we will have hand sanitizing stations available for the public and the booths will be very spread out," said Sherman Tourism and Main Street manager, Sarah McRae.

To give Texoma kids a Halloween weekend to remember.

“If you’re feeling ready, you’re feeling like it’s safe to bring your kiddos out, we’d love to have you," said McRae.

Sherman’s Trick or Treat on Travis is set for October 29th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Caravan to Candyland at the Pecan Grove Athletic Complex will be on October 30th from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Denison’s Monster Mash at Forest Park is October 31st starting at 6:00 p.m. Click the links here for more details about each event.

