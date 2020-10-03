Advertisement

Denison family gets new home through ‘Habitat for Humanity’

A Denison family got a new home through the Grayson County Habitat for Humanity.
By Michael Rogers
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -

For around a year Rosemary Hinton would visit her friend who got her home through ‘Habitat for Humanity' and was in awe.

“I would always go to her house and I’d always say ‘I like your house’ and she’d say you can have one and I was like ‘no'," Hinton said.

The program is designed for low income people who cannot afford bank loans for a home, but can afford to make direct payments on a home loan to Habitat for zero interest.

Hinton said the rent at her apartment has been going “up, and up, and up, and up and up." So she decided to apply for a home through Grayson County Habitat for Humanity back in 2018, and that’s where her journey to becoming a homeowner began.

After agreeing to the terms and conditions with Habitat and qualifying for the home it was time for Hinton to get to work. In addition to her teaching job, Hinton also had to put in 250-plus of what are called “sweat equity hours" for Habitat for Humanity.

Hinton worked at the ReStore through Grayson County Habitat for Humanity “doing everything they asked to get to this point right here," she said.

“I would dust, I would wash things, I would clean floors, I would clean bathrooms, I wrote thank you notes, I even babysat one time,” Hinton said.

But despite putting in the time and “sweat equity” Hinton said there was no guarantee she’d receive a home, or where she would fall on the waiting list for one.

“You’re really just working and waiting,” Hinton said.

That work included working “100 hours on someone else’s house before qualifying for her own house,” said Laurie Mealy, executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Grayson County.

The first wall of Hinton’s home was raised back on June 13 but she had already accumulated 100 service hours leading up to that point.

There were over 100 volunteers that participated in building Hinton’s home that put in over 2000 hours of work, including friends of Hinton and several volunteer organizations.

Hinton’s home, where she lives with her grandson, is the fifth home built this year in the Denison.

“When you become a home owner your family dynamic changes,” Mealy said. “The family is healthier, safer and more secure in a home that they own. Their children do better in school overall, their children are more likely to become home owners themselves.”

Hinton will be making monthly payments for the next 20 to 25 years on the home but “the benefit that habitat families get is that the house is cheaper than most houses, we’re able to build it cheaper and a zero percent interest loan," Mealy said.

For Hinton, it’s a lifelong dream come true.

“I have an affordable house that I can pay for with no problems, no worries, not worrying about whether I’ll have the money to pay it,” Hinton said.

