People lined Ardmore Regional Park for a suicide awareness and prevention march

A dozen people joined SW Suicide Awareness and Prevention for the first walk for suicide awareness and prevention in Ardmore.
By Joe Valdez
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A dozen people joined SW Suicide Awareness and Prevention for it’s first walk for suicide awareness and prevention in Ardmore.

“We’re here for the people who are on this roller coaster of this terrible thing called suicide,” said Paul Densmore, march coordinator.

Densmore said he started the March to honor his son Joshua, he lost him to suicide in June just after his 28th birthday.

The march is titled “Josh’s march, your story will never end,” and it’s to remember those who lost their lives to suicide and to show solidarity to people are struggling.

“Because if we start talking about it, we start letting people realize that there are people that care and that your life matters,” said Densmore.

Amos Tallbear is with Bikers for Christ and joined in on the walk Saturday.

“It’s very real to me and it’s close to my heart and I was blessed to live through it,” said Tallbear.

Tallbear, a father of six said he lives to help others through his own experience. He shared he has battled depression and is a suicide survivor.

“I try to be that friend. Sometimes it’s not saying anything, sometimes it’s just standing there and just being there. Not trying to force anything on them, sometimes people just want to be acknowledged,” said Tallbear.

Densmore said anyone seeking help can reach out to him on Facebook.

“This is his way through us of saying, I want to live. For people out there to say, I want to live,” said Densmore.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides 24/7 support for people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress. The hotline number is 1-800-273-8355

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

