Texoma Patriots hold truck, tractor parade for President Trump

Over one hundred people came out to Tom Bean High School this morning in their trucks, cars and tractors with Trump flags, signs and hats to show their support.
By Michael Rogers
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) -

Exactly one month away from the 2020 election the Texoma Patriots group held a tractor and truck parade Saturday in support of President Donald Trump.

Over 100 people came out to Tom Bean High School around 10 am in their trucks, cars and tractors decked in Trump flags, signs, hats and all other kinds of memorabilia.

Tom Bean Mayor Sherri Howard kicked off the event by thanking everyone for coming out, followed by a prayer for the president and first lady who were diagnosed with COVID-19 Friday.

The parade went from Tom Bean High School to Whitewright and back.

The parade was open to anyone. Those in attendance included Texas State Senator Pat Fallon, his opponent, Shelley Luther, Whitewright Mayor Jamie Lawrence and Grayson County Judge Bill Magers.

