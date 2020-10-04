Advertisement

Several Texoma baseball and softball teams qualify for state tournament

(KXII)
By Travis Buckner
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The state tournament for both fastpitch softball, and Fall baseball is just around the corner, set to begin October 8th with the championship games played October 10th. When that day arrives, there will be several Texoma teams who hope to bring home a state title.

State tournament qualifiers for fastpitch softball:

Class 3A:

Tishomingo

Sulphur

Class 2A:

Silo

Latta

Class A:

Caddo

Class B:

Roff

State tournament qualifiers for Fall baseball:

Class A:

Silo

Rattan

Byng

Class B:

Tupelo

Roff

