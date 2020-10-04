Several Texoma baseball and softball teams qualify for state tournament
Published: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The state tournament for both fastpitch softball, and Fall baseball is just around the corner, set to begin October 8th with the championship games played October 10th. When that day arrives, there will be several Texoma teams who hope to bring home a state title.
State tournament qualifiers for fastpitch softball:
Class 3A:
Tishomingo
Sulphur
Class 2A:
Silo
Latta
Class A:
Caddo
Class B:
Roff
State tournament qualifiers for Fall baseball:
Class A:
Silo
Rattan
Byng
Class B:
Tupelo
Roff
