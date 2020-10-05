Advertisement

Ardmore Family Literacy GED program goes back to in-person classes

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Ardmore Family Literacy GED program is accepting enrollment for in-person classes in the fall, with just a few changes for COVID-19.

The program put their courses online at the end of last semester and continued distance learning through the summer. Now that they’re back in person, they will be taking temperatures daily, requiring masks and social distancing.

Another change the program is making is closing the daycare. Executive Director Leslie Kutz says it was a hard choice to make, but instead of daycare, they will offer blended courses through Zoom.

“I’m really impressed with our teachers and how they’ve had to shift gears and learn that technology, but the students seem to like it just fine,” Kutz said.

Danna McCord is aiming to get her GED before the end of the year. It’s her third week, and she says she likes going at her own pace and doesn’t feel judged.

“When I first started I was really nervous and scared and not too sure of myself, but now I’m kinda getting more of the confidence back that I can do it, and with their help, it really helped me out a lot,” McCord said.

Kutz said students in the program have life experience and personal drive.

“We’re here to help. We’re not another set of parents trying to get out of bed and to school every day. This is something that adults do because they’re motivated to do it,” Kutz said.

“I love it. It’s so laid back and I guess it’s kind of easier to pick it up now,” McCord said. “It’s taken me probably 24 years to figure out that I want to get my GED, so I can help my family. After graduating two boys, I want to do something for myself,” McCord said.

The Ardmore Family Literacy classes are completely free. Classes are offered in the mornings and evenings, and students can start the same day they sign up.

