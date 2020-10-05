Advertisement

Cowboys defense giving up points, offense giving up the ball

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys(Dallas Cowboys)
By Travis Buckner
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys are giving up points and giving up the ball. The Cowboys fell behind for good after Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott lost fumbles on consecutive offensive snaps in the second quarter of a 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

While Prescott became the first NFL quarterback to throw for at least 450 yards in three consecutive games, the 1-3 Cowboys allowed a franchise-record 307 yards rushing. They also became the first team since the Raiders in 2012 to allow 38 or more points three games in a row in the same season. Coach Mike McCarthy says their minus-7 turnover ratio isn’t a winning formula.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Several Texoma baseball and softball teams qualify for state tournament

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
Texoma teams qualify for state tournament.

National

Chiefs vs. Patriots game postponed after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 10:47 AM CDT
|
By Joseph Hennessy and Marleah Campbell
The Chiefs vs. Patriots game scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Sunday has been postponed to either Monday or Tuesday after positive COVID-19 tests on both teams.

Sports

Bells-Gunter Highlights

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 12:06 AM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Bells-Gunter Highlights

Sports

Kingston-Lone Grove Highlights

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:57 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Kingston-Lone Grove Highlights

Latest News

Sports

Mount Pleasant-Sherman Highlights

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:56 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Mount Pleasant-Sherman Highlights

Sports

Dickson-Plainview Highlights

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Dickson-Plainview Highlights

Sports

Sulphur-Madill Highlights

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:55 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Sulphur-Madill Highlights

Sports

Whitewright-Blue Ridge Highlights

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Whitewright-Blue Ridge Highlights

Sports

Trenton-Tom Bean Highlights

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:53 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Trenton-Tom Bean Highlights

Sports

Tishomingo-Marietta Highlights

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 11:52 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Tishomingo-Marietta Highlights