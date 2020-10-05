Advertisement

Denison family decorates yard with dozens of Halloween inflatables

A Denison family decorates their home with dozens of inflatables every year for Halloween.
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison family goes all out decorating their house every year with dozens of inflatables for the holidays.

“We have a lot of people that are driving by, waving, smiling, honking, that’s why we do it, that’s why it keeps getting bigger because the bigger it is, the happier people are," Tracy Henson said.

Henson said her family has accumulated dozens of Halloween inflatables over the years.

N, when you drive by their house on Lillis Lane in Denison, you can’t miss it.

“We currently have 51 inflatables, it started about seven years ago when my in-laws moved into this house, it always starts with one, and over the years it’s grown," Henson said.

It’s turned into a tradition, and she said even though it takes more than 12 hours to set up, it is all worth it.

Some members of the community have even pitched in to help.

“We’ve started getting mystery donations, this year I know of two that were secretly dropped off," Henson said.

Henson said people drive by and take pictures all month.

On Halloween night they plan to do a curbside system with goody bags for kids of all ages.

She said they have received donations through Amazon, so items are prepackaged and safe.

“Instead of handing out candy, for the last few years we figured out it goes a lot smoother if we do a bag," Henson said.

Henson said last year they gave out 400 bags so their goal this year was 500.

But thanks to donations through a Facebook group, they are at 700 bags,ready to give to trick-or-treaters.

“We would not be at 700 if it wasn’t for everybody in Grayson County that has sent something to us," Henson said.

Henson said there is more to look forward to, the family also decorates with inflatables for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“This is the beginning of the inflatable season for the Henson house," Henson said.

They will be out on Halloween starting around 6:30 p.m. until their bags are gone.

