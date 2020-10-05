Letter: Top deputies accuse Texas attorney general of crimes

DALLAS (AP) - Several top deputies of Texas' attorney general have accused him of crimes including bribery and abuse of office in an internal letter saying they’ve reported the actions to law enforcement.

In a brief letter, seven senior lawyers wrote that they reported Republican Ken Paxton for potentially breaking the law “in his official capacity as the current Attorney General of Texas.”

The letter was first reported by the Austin American-Statesman and KVUE-TV and obtained by The Associated Press.

Paxton’s office says, “The complaint filed against Attorney General Paxton was done to impede an ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office.”

