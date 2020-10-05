Advertisement

Bone dry skies this week

Outdoor friendly, but we need some rain
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Tropical Storm “Delta” now over the western Caribbean is projected by almost every computer model to strike somewhere along the Louisiana coast as a hurricane by Friday. Such a tight grouping of models gives and fairly high-confidence forecast. It will probably be a hurricane at landfall. New Orleans and Lake Charles are both threatened at this time.

Back home, Lake Texoma continues to fall, now below 614 at its lowest level since May of 2017. Beware of shallow spots which are increasing across the shoal waters.

Water vapor imagery shows a well-defined wave racing southward along the front range of the Rockies, this will help to drive a cold front through along with a chance of rain tomorrow night.

Futurecast shows “Delta” moving northward as a hurricane through the central and northern Gulf by Friday, Texoma will be on the dry side of the storm and unless the path deviates considerably to the west we will get no rain from this system.

Overnight lows will run in the 50s – not as cool as last night. Highs tomorrow will rise to the lower 80s with southerly winds.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny, warmer

Wednesday: Sunny and warm

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm

Saturday: Sunny, breezy

Sunday: Sunny, windy, and hot for October

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy, widely scattered thunderstorms as a dry line approaches

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

