Wolfe City man shot, killed by police while breaking up fight

The family of Johnathan Price says he was fatally shot by a Wolfe City police officer on Saturday while trying to break up a fight.
The family of Johnathan Price says he was fatally shot by a Wolfe City police officer on Saturday while trying to break up a fight.(Provided)
By Kris Crawford
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WOLFE CITY, Texas (KXII) - A Wolfe City police officer is on administrative leave after shooting and killing a man trying to break up a fight at a gas station on Saturday.

Police have not released any details or the name of the deceased, but family members said the victim was Johnathan Price, 31, of Wolfe City.

Price’s family said he was trying to break up a domestic fight at the Kwik Check gas station when officers arrived.

“When police arrived, I’m told, he raised his hands and attempted to explain what was going on,” Civil rights lawyer Lee Merritt posted on Facebook. “Police fired tasers at him and when his body convulsed from the electrical current, they “perceived a threat” and shot him to death.”

Merritt, who has spoken with the family, said Price was known as a hometown hero, motivational speaker, trainer, professional athlete and community advocate.

Former professional baseball player Will Middlebrooks posted a video on Facebook, saying the two grew up together in Wolfe City.

“Most people in that town are behind Johnathan and everything he was about and who he is and who he was as a person,” Middlebrooks said.

As of Monday morning, a GoFundMe Middlebrooks organized for Price’s family had surpassed its original goal of $50,000.

“I pray justice will be served soon, and I pray that this is handled correctly,” Middlebrooks said. “Stay strong, stand next to each other and hope and pray for justice for Johnathan.”

The Texas Rangers are investigating. As of Monday morning, no additional details have been released and the Wolfe City Police Department has not responded to requests for information.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

