Byng prepares for state baseball tournament

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BYNG, Oklahoma (KXII) -The Byng Pirates return to the state tournament after missing out a year ago.

The Pirates are a good team, with tons of tradition and they want to add to that history this week.

“We’ve been in this spot before," head coach Shawn Streater said. "We’ve played a good schedule and played against top five teams all year. I am hoping that helps us come state tournament.”

Byng will face Rattan at Dolese Park on Thursday at 1pm.

