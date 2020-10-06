Crash shuts down southbound I-35 in Valley View

VALLEY VIEW, Texas (KXII) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 35 in Valley View are closed after a crash Tuesday morning.

Texas Highway Patrol says it happened just before 11 a.m.

They say the left lane was closed to clear debris when a man crossed into the left lane and hit the back of a cushion truck.

The driver, 53-year-old Patrick Griffin of Forney, Texas, was flown to a Denton hospital.

Texas Highway Patrol says the interstate will remain closed to southbound traffic while crews remove vehicles and debris.

