Advertisement

Eskimo Pie changes name to Edy’s Pie

Eskimo is considered ‘derogatory’
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.
From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.(Source: Nestle/Dreyer's, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The chocolate-covered ice cream bars known as Eskimo Pies have a new name.

From now on, they’ll be called Edy’s Pies, after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy.

The name change comes after Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, which makes the treat, acknowledged its original name was offensive.

The name “Eskimo” has long been used by non-native groups to refer collectively to Inuit and Yupik people, according to the Alaska Native Language Center at the University of Alaska.

“This name is considered derogatory in many other places because it was given by non-Inuit people and was said to mean ‘eater of raw meat,’” it said.

Several companies have said they would change their logos shortly after the police killing of George Floyd, which ignited a nationwide conversation on race.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Oklahoma

Second search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims set to begin

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A second search for the remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will begin on Oct. 19.

News

Grayson County inmate mail going digital

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
Grayson County is teaming up with a tech company to review mail sent to inmates in an effort to keep out contraband.

National

Reward set as Atlanta police seek suspect in actor’s death

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities are offering a $10,000 reward as they continue to search for the person who shot actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd in Atlanta.

News

Lake Texoma boat thieves caught on camera

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Owners of the boat say around 9:30 Sunday night, their surveillance camera picked up 2 people stealing their 14-foot Jon boat docked near Mill Creek Marina.

Crime

Marshall County woman arrested for setting motel room on fire

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Madill police arrested a woman Sunday morning after they say she set fire to the motel room she was staying in.

Latest News

News

Local shelter raising money for expansion with upcoming concert benefit

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tabar
A local homeless shelter is raising money to expand their facility to help the growing need in Texoma. Their upcoming concert benefit and plans for the future.

News

Memorial murals to grace wall in downtown Durant

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Meredith McCown
For such a tight-knit community, the city of Durant was hit hard with loss this year. The artist hopes his murals will help keep the memories alive of the young lives gone too soon.

News

Memorial murals to grace wall in downtown Durant

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

Wolfe City police officer charged with murder

Updated: 37 minutes ago

News

Wilson Public Schools moving online after multiple COVID-19 cases

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Kris Crawford
Wilson Public Schools will be moving to distance learning effective immediately after several confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus.

National Politics

Democrats ask if more material omitted from Barrett response

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic lawmakers are asking the Justice Department whether other material was omitted from the Senate questionnaire.