Grayson County inmate mail going digital

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County is teaming up with a tech company to review mail sent to inmates in an effort to keep out contraband.

The jail is working with Correct Solutions to scan all mail that comes into the jail and will put it all into a digital account. From there, inmates access their mail from a kiosk or tablet.

The jail says the only mail that will not be looked at for contraband will be legal mail.

“But we will not have the contraband coming in like we did before. Also, just reviewing the mail, inmates will have more access to more of their mail. Because right now, we have to limit what they keep on their person,” Grayson County Assistant Jail Administrator Lt. Nikki McDonald said.

They hope to have the system in place by early November.

