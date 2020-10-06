Lake Texoma boat thieves caught on camera

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A couple of boat thieves caught on camera out at Lake Texoma.

Owners of the boat say around 9:30 Sunday night, their surveillance camera picked up 2 people stealing their 14-foot Jon boat docked near Mill Creek Marina.

They’re hoping the video will help them find the thieves to press charges for trespassing, vandalism and theft so this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

If you recognize the people you see here, contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

