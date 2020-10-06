Advertisement

Latta ready for state softball tournament

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LATTA, Oklahoma (KXII) -The Latta Lady Panthers return to the state tournament with a new goal in mind.

Latta made it to the state tournament a year ago, but did not get the finish they were hoping for.

“When you are not as experienced as other teams you have nerves and things that come into play," head coach Missy Rogers said. "Our mindset is way stronger this year. Falling a little bit short last year is a key motivation in pushing us every day to work hard.”

Latta will play Wyandotte on Thursday at 6:30pm at Hall of Fame Stadium

