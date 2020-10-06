Local organization to host virtual screening of documentary on youth anxiety

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texoma Behavioral Health Leadership Team has teamed up with local school districts to start the conversation with students and their families about anxiety.

The CDC says a little over 7% of kids ages 3 to 17 have diagnosed anxiety. That’s about 4.4 million kids.

“Anxiety and depression, generalized depression, those are both the most common mental health issues, not just teens and individuals located within Texoma, but across the entire nation,” said Sean Norton, Communications and Stigma Reduction Chair with the Texoma Behavioral Health Leadership Team.

That’s why the Grayson and Fannin county chapters of Texoma Behavioral Health Leadership Team is presenting the IndieFlix documentary, Angst, about anxiety in young people.

“That age group is important we begin this conversation and help them understand the realization of what mental health is all about and that it’s okay to talk about," said Norton.

Free to the public, families and students in both counties are encouraged to sign up for the viewing on October 19th. Following the film there will be a discussion panel with local mental health professionals like Aileen Hays with Sherman ISD.

“As a district we’re really trying to be preventative and share information that will be helpful to our students and their families. We think this film will be helpful," said Hays.

The film shows interviews with kids and young adults who have experienced anxiety.

“One thing I really like about this film is I think it’s very positive, I think it’s very hopeful, I think it shares information that can help people when they are dealing with anxiety. When we know better, we do better," said Hays.

For more information and to watch a trailer for the documentary click here, or visit the Texoma Behavioral Health Leadership Team’s website. Registration is required for the virtual event. To RSVP for the film and discussion, click here.

“When we’re dealing with issues like COVID and social unrest and a lot of the negative controversies, the polarization of our nation right now, It only causes to increase that level of anxiety. And the goal with this screening is to again demonstrate that there is a message of hope," said Norton.

If you or someone you know is feeling anxiety it’s important to tell a family member, friend, teacher or counselor. Reach out to someone who can help, and in an emergency call 911, or text the Crisis text line 741741.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.