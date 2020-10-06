Local shelter raising money for expansion with upcoming concert benefit

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A local homeless shelter is raising money to expand their facility to help the growing need in Texoma. Their upcoming concert benefit and plans for the future.

“We have a homeless population in this area, and they need help," said Tommi Sue Homuth, Board of Directors for the Texoma Family Shelter.

The Texoma Family Shelter serves Grayson and surrounding counties. They’re looking to purchase land neighboring the current shelter to house more people in need.

“We need to expand the shelter. Because of COVID, we’re getting more and more families into the shelter. Right now we have 42 beds and we are looking to raise money to create a transitional dormitory that will house people on a longer-term basis," said Homuth.

That new facility would double their number of beds.

“This event is bringing the Texoma Family Shelter into the limelight, and showing that we really have a sincere need in the community," said Homuth.

A Texoma man said he and his sister wanted to help with that need.

“She was telling me that her children were home, they were safe, they were healthy, there’s food on the table and it was really something that weighed on her heavy that there were others in the community that weren’t that fortunate," said Jeff Schneider of Valley View.

Schneider’s experience with concert fundraisers gave him the idea to have one to help the shelter.

“Just trying to put our best foot forward, put on a good, safe event, raise some money for the shelter,” said Schneider.

The concert benefit, 42 Bed Bash is set for this Saturday at Loy Lake Park’s Mayor Arena. Tanner Fenoglio, Jarrod Morris, and Jason Boland and the Stragglers will take the stage starting at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $30 and available on the shelter’s website, or by clicking here.

CDC guidelines are encouraged. Face masks and sanitizing stations will be provided.

“Through this COVID, homelessness is as bad as it’s been. Unemployment, we all know what happened. The shelter doesn’t run on ‘thank you,' it takes money, it takes effort, and so that’s what we wanna do is just raise money to help these people get that hand up that they need," said Schneider.

