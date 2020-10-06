Marshall County woman arrested for setting motel room on fire

MADILL, Oklahoma (KXII) - Madill police arrested a woman Sunday morning after they say she set fire to the motel room she was staying in.

Vikki Davis Weaver, 64, told police she did it out of retaliation. She said she was tired of being kept up by noise all night and not being able to take a shower.

“There were some blankets and stuff in the bathroom area that were lit on fire,” Madill Police Officer Donny Raley said. “And a second area in the room-the mattress and a comforter were set on fire near the front door of the motel room.”

After she walked away, the neighbors saw her.

“Witnesses at the scene told us that she was actually sitting outside the room on the front porch area when the smoke was coming out of the room,” Raley said. “That’s when the neighboring room went to the front desk.”

Davis Weaver was charged with first-degree arson and endangering lives, since nine other motel residents were evacuated for safety

“Arson is a violent crime,” Raley said. “Especially since it’s first-degree arson.”

Police reports show this is not the first time Davis Weaver has been arrested for arson.

“She’s well known to us up here,” Raley said. “It’s my understanding that she has a history of a conviction of a prior arson charge.”

Police said when they arrested her, she admitted to three other arsons, but was only caught for two. The other was deemed an electrical malfunction.

Raley says the criminal side of the investigation is over, but the fire marshal and fire department are still working to figure out how much damage was done.

