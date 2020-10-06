Memorial murals to grace wall in downtown Durant

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A new mural is gracing downtown Durant honoring a young man who drowned this summer.

Another is in progress for four teenage boys who lost their lives in a crash.

For such a tight-knit community, the city of Durant was hit hard with loss this year.

In May, four high school boys were killed by a drunk driver. And just a couple months later, 20-year-old Elijah Moore drowned while trying to swim across a rock quarry.

The artist hopes his paintings will help keep their memories alive.

“I’m honored to be able to have done it," said artist Clay Moore.

Moore has painted several murals throughout downtown.

But having grown up in Durant and with two young daughters, he says this project hit close to home.

“You know, Elijah was like a big part of their family here. And they really wanted to commemorate Elijah in some way," Moore said.

The owners of Roma Italian Restaurant asked Moore to paint a mural of Elijah, who worked there as a server.

They say he lives on in their hearts and now too, in a work of art.

“He was sweet. He was never negative, always happy," said Roma server Alyssa Kuykendall.

Kuykendall worked at Roma with Eli, and says she loves how the mural looks just like him.

“He’s still part of the family. We talk about him every day still. Like he’s still here with us," she said.

On Memorial Day, four Durant high school boys were killed by a drunk driver after getting rear-ended at a stoplight.

The loss of Fernando Flores, Kaleb Foster, Hunter Ford and Jack Sarver still weighs heavy on the town.

“And this touched everybody. I’ve had friends of the boys by my house, and coaches, and people crying in my living room for the past few months while I’ve been working on Elijah and the boys," Moore said.

Moore’s working on a mural of the boys to hang next to Eli’s.

He hopes they’ll provide connection and remembrance of the young lives gone too soon.

“I just feel incredibly honored to be able to do it. And it means a lot, it really does mean a lot. I’m not taking it lightly at all. It’s definitely something that’s close to my heart to do these," Moore said.

It took him a few weeks to complete this mural.

He expects to complete the painting of the boys in another few weeks.

