Mother of Johnathan Price calls for life in prison for Wolfe City officer in son’s killing

WOLFE CITY, Texas (KXII) - The Wolfe City police officer accused of killing Jonathan Price was arrested Monday night for murder.

Price’s mother, Marcella Louis, said hearing that the officer who shot her son was arrested for murder was a relief, but it still doesn’t bring her son back.

“There was something that just came up, uplifted me since I know that he’s locked up for my son’s murder," Louis said.

Louis said she wants 22-year-old Wolfe City police officer Shaun Lucas to serve life in prison.

The Texas Rangers arrested Lucas Monday night for murder. Price family attorney Lee Merritt said Lucas is currently in the Rockwall County jail on a $1 million bond.

“My son got life, I want him to get life," Louis said.

Texas Rangers said the call came to the Kwik Chek gas station in Wolfe City around 8:30 Saturday night for a disturbance for a possible fight in progress. The report said Lucas tried to detain Price, who resisted in what they are calling a “non-threatening posture” by walking away.

“At the time Mr. Price was shot his hands were up. At the time he was tased, the worst that I’ve heard is that he turned around and was leaving," Merritt said.

Merritt said the Price family still does not know exactly what happened that night, but witnesses tell them Price was trying to help a woman involved in a domestic dispute in the gas station parking lot. They said the situation had resolved before Lucas arrived.

“I want to see him have justice and just let him feel the pain that I’m feeling," Louis said.

Monday night, hundreds gathered at the gas station where it happened to honor Jonathan and demand justice.

Price’s family said they have felt support from the community, and a memorial at the gas station where he was killed is growing by the day.

Merritt said Lucas’s arrest was the first step to justice, but now the Price family still has to wait for trial and sentencing.

“Mr. Lucas should face the stiffest penalty under the law. We don’t think he should ever be free again, there was absolutely no justification for the use of force," Merritt said.

Merrit said the family is still working on funeral arrangements, but the tentative plan is for Saturday. A time and location have yet to be announced.

A GoFundMe for the family, set up by Price’s childhood friend and former professional baseball player Will Middlebrooks, has raised more than $90,000.

