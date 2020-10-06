Oklahoma secretary of state resigns, stays on staff

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma Secretary of State Michael Rogers is stepping down from his post. Gov. Kevin Stitt announced the change in a press release on Monday.

Rogers also has been serving as the secretary of Native American affairs after former state Rep.

Lisa Billy resigned last year following a disagreement with Stitt over tribal gambling compacts.

According to the press release, Rogers will continue working in Stitt’s administration as a special adviser to the governor.

