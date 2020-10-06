Advertisement

Second search for Tulsa Race Massacre victims set to begin

A backhoe is being used to dig down as part of an excavation searching for race massacre victims in Tulsa, Okla.
A backhoe is being used to dig down as part of an excavation searching for race massacre victims in Tulsa, Okla.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (AP) - A second search for the remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will begin on Oct. 19.

The city said Tuesday that two more sections of Oaklawn Cemetery will be searched. Two other areas were searched during the summer, but no victim remains were found.

The next areas to be searched are one where a boy said he saw Black people being buried shortly after the massacre and another where old funeral home records indicate that 18 Black people were buried.

Ground-penetrating radar previously found anomalies indicating possible graves in both areas.

The violence in 1921 left as many as 300 dead on the city’s Black Wall Street. 

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grayson County inmate mail going digital

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Grayson County is teaming up with a tech company to review mail sent to inmates in an effort to keep out contraband.

News

Lake Texoma boat thieves caught on camera

Updated: 1 hours ago
Owners of the boat say around 9:30 Sunday night, their surveillance camera picked up 2 people stealing their 14-foot Jon boat docked near Mill Creek Marina.

Crime

Marshall County woman arrested for setting motel room on fire

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Madill police arrested a woman Sunday morning after they say she set fire to the motel room she was staying in.

News

Local shelter raising money for expansion with upcoming concert benefit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
A local homeless shelter is raising money to expand their facility to help the growing need in Texoma. Their upcoming concert benefit and plans for the future.

Latest News

News

Memorial murals to grace wall in downtown Durant

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
For such a tight-knit community, the city of Durant was hit hard with loss this year. The artist hopes his murals will help keep the memories alive of the young lives gone too soon.

News

Memorial murals to grace wall in downtown Durant

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Wolfe City police officer charged with murder

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Wilson Public Schools moving online after multiple COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
Wilson Public Schools will be moving to distance learning effective immediately after several confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus.

News

Mother of Johnathan Price calls for life in prison for Wolfe City officer in son’s killing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
The Wolfe City police officer accused of killing Jonathan Price was arrested Monday night for murder.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma secretary of state resigns, stays on staff

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oklahoma Secretary of State Michael Rogers is stepping down from his post.