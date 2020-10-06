Advertisement

Sherman looks to bounce back against Saginaw

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats go back to work this week as they get ready to play Saginaw on Friday at Bearcat Stadium.

The Bearcats have started the season at 0-2 and will try to bounce back against another good team that has struggled early. Turnovers have hurt the Bearcats in the opening two games.

“Ball security is very important. It’s hard to win games if you don’t hold on to the ball," head coach JD Martinez said. "You can ask the Dallas Cowboys about that. You put yourself in a real bind. So we have to focus on that and put a premium on ball security and staying ahead of the chains.”

