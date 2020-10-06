Advertisement

Sherman police to upgrade system for body and dash cam footage

Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Police Department is getting a new video system to record dash and body cam footage.

City council approved the purchase at their meeting Monday night.

Chief Zachary Flores says WatchGuard Video Evidence Solution will improve video quality and reliability.

Officers will be able to log and track videos from the car.

The system will cost around $100,000 a year for four years.

Flores says video is one of the most critical pieces of evidence on any investigation.

“It’s important for me that we get things out into the public, especially on major incidents, very quickly. We want to make sure that we’re transparent, that we give the public a clear view of the things that happen. And so in order to do that, we need a reliable system that can give us what we need," Flores said.

Flores says they’re also working with the Denison Police and the Grayson County District Attorney’s office to get one cohesive system, where they can transfer files directly and electronically.

