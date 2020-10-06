Advertisement

S&S, Howe moving to in-person only learning

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - S&S and Howe independent school districts say classes will be held in-person only starting Oct. 19.

Howe ISD says they are choosing to discontinue online instruction because the district has had a low rate of COVID-19, and students participating in online learning have been mostly unsuccessful with coursework.

S&S ISD says online students are failing classes at a higher rate than students going to classes in-person, with 54 percent of online learners failing at least one class while only 13 percent of in-person students had a failing grade. The district says as of Oct. 5, 9.8 percent of students were enrolled in online classes.

Both school districts will begin holding in-person only classes on Oct. 19. Students who will not be returning to in-person classes are asked to choose between withdrawing to homeschool, enrolling in a private school or transferring to a district that offers online learning.

Howe ISD says they will continue to monitor the pandemic and reinstate online and remote instruction on a temporary basis if needed. As of Oct. 2, only two students and three staff members in the district had tested positive.

As of Oct. 5, two students at S&S ISD have tested positive.

Families with any questions about the change to in-person learning are asked to contact their campus principal.

For families considering homeschooling, Howe and S&S recommend K12 online schools and Texas Virtual School Network, which are both free and accredited programs.

