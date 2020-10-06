Unseasonably warm days
Hurricane “Delta” likely to miss Texoma completely
Hurricane “Delta” will pass very close to Cancun and Cozumel overnight before chugging northward through the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon through Friday. It’s a compact but very dangerous Category 4 hurricane, most likely impact point is somewhere along the Louisiana coastline.
Texoma will continue under the dominance of upper high pressure and a dry air mass, meaning mild days and sunny warm days, in fact unseasonably warm for this part of October by about 10 degrees.
It looks like “Delta” will pass well to our east and bring no rain to Texoma, a rather hot weekend can be expected. A dry line may trigger a few strong thunderstorms Monday before a cold front returns us to cooler weather on Tuesday. Thus, the only chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast is next Monday.
Here’s the seven day: Wednesday: Sunny and warm
Thursday: Sunny and warm
Friday: Partly cloudy and warm
Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy
Sunday: Sunny, windy, hot for October
Monday: Partly cloudy, windy, widely scattered thunderstorms as a dry line approaches
Tuesday: Sunny, cooler
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
Weather Authority/News 12