Unseasonably warm days

Hurricane “Delta” likely to miss Texoma completely
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Hurricane “Delta” will pass very close to Cancun and Cozumel overnight before chugging northward through the Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon through Friday. It’s a compact but very dangerous Category 4 hurricane, most likely impact point is somewhere along the Louisiana coastline.

Texoma will continue under the dominance of upper high pressure and a dry air mass, meaning mild days and sunny warm days, in fact unseasonably warm for this part of October by about 10 degrees.

It looks like “Delta” will pass well to our east and bring no rain to Texoma, a rather hot weekend can be expected. A dry line may trigger a few strong thunderstorms Monday before a cold front returns us to cooler weather on Tuesday. Thus, the only chance of rain in the 7-Day forecast is next Monday.

Here’s the seven day: Wednesday: Sunny and warm

Thursday: Sunny and warm

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy

Sunday: Sunny, windy, hot for October

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy, widely scattered thunderstorms as a dry line approaches

Tuesday: Sunny, cooler

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

