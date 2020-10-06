Advertisement

Whitesboro ISD discontinues online learning

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Students at Whitesboro ISD returned to campus Monday, after the district announced last week they are no longer offering online learning options.

“The motto of this year is, plans change. It just has, it’s changed every week since March” said Whitesboro Superintendent Ryan Harper.

All four schools in the district are doing away with all at-home learning options.

“Each week, it was becoming more and more obvious that one, our students were not being very successful online and two, it was very overwhelming and very tedious work for our faculty and staff.” Harper said.

He said 13% of students at the district were enrolled in online courses- That’s over two hundred kids, at home.

“It would impact those students receiving credit for this semester, not just the school year. The school year would be impacted as well but those students, which equate to about fifty kids in the high school, would end up repeating the entire grade level.” Harper said.

Whitesboro High School has a failure rate of 65% among online learners, and over 70% are failing at the Middle School. 

“We did feel concerns for those folks, however it was too much of an overwhelming burden for our staff, and with that many students failing, it was an easy decision for us.” Harper said.

The superintendent said the district requires all students in third grade and up to wear a mask, all day, except while eating lunch. 

He said parents and students with concerns can either withdraw, go to private school, or attend a different school district entirely.

“It is a valid concern, our offer to them is to help them in any way that we can find good online learning outside of Whitesboro ISD.” Harper said.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local organization to host virtual screening of documentary on youth anxiety

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Emily Tabar
The Texoma Behavioral Health Leadership Team has teamed up with local school districts to start the conversation with students and their families about anxiety.

News

Sherman police to upgrade system for body and dash cam footage

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Sherman Police Department is getting a new video system to record dash and body cam footage.

News

Ardmore Family Literacy GED program goes back to in-person classes

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
The Ardmore Family Literacy GED program is accepting enrollment for in-person classes in the fall, with just a few changes for COVID-19.

News

Wolfe City man shot, killed by police while breaking up fight

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
The family of Johnathan Price says he was fatally shot by a Wolfe City police officer on Saturday while trying to break up a fight.

Latest News

Oklahoma

EPA grants Stitt request for state oversight on tribal lands

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By SEAN MURPHY
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has approved a request from Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s administration to allow the state, not tribal nations, to regulate environmental issues in Indian Country.

News

Letter: Top deputies accuse Texas attorney general of crimes

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By JAKE BLEIBERG
Several top deputies of Texas' attorney general have accused him of crimes including bribery and abuse of office in an internal letter saying they’ve reported the actions to law enforcement.

Accidents

Woman killed in Grayson County crash

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
One person is dead after a crash on a Grayson County highway Monday morning.

News

Denison family decorates yard with dozens of Halloween inflatables

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT
|
By Braylee McCoy
A Denison family goes all out decorating their house every year with dozens of inflatables for the holidays.

News

People lined Ardmore Regional Park for a suicide awareness and prevention march

Updated: Oct. 4, 2020 at 5:35 PM CDT

News

People lined Ardmore Regional Park for a suicide awareness and prevention march

Updated: Oct. 3, 2020 at 6:49 PM CDT
|
By Joe Valdez
A dozen people joined SW Suicide Awareness and Prevention for it’s first walk for suicide awareness and prevention in Ardmore.