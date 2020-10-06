Whitesboro ISD discontinues online learning

WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Students at Whitesboro ISD returned to campus Monday, after the district announced last week they are no longer offering online learning options.

“The motto of this year is, plans change. It just has, it’s changed every week since March” said Whitesboro Superintendent Ryan Harper.

All four schools in the district are doing away with all at-home learning options.

“Each week, it was becoming more and more obvious that one, our students were not being very successful online and two, it was very overwhelming and very tedious work for our faculty and staff.” Harper said.

He said 13% of students at the district were enrolled in online courses- That’s over two hundred kids, at home.

“It would impact those students receiving credit for this semester, not just the school year. The school year would be impacted as well but those students, which equate to about fifty kids in the high school, would end up repeating the entire grade level.” Harper said.

Whitesboro High School has a failure rate of 65% among online learners, and over 70% are failing at the Middle School.

“We did feel concerns for those folks, however it was too much of an overwhelming burden for our staff, and with that many students failing, it was an easy decision for us.” Harper said.

The superintendent said the district requires all students in third grade and up to wear a mask, all day, except while eating lunch.

He said parents and students with concerns can either withdraw, go to private school, or attend a different school district entirely.

“It is a valid concern, our offer to them is to help them in any way that we can find good online learning outside of Whitesboro ISD.” Harper said.

