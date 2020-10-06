Advertisement

Wolfe City police officer arrested for murder

The Wolfe City police officer connected to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Jonathan Price at a gas station Sunday night, has been arrested and charged with murder.
Oct. 5, 2020
WOLFE CITY, Texas (KXII) - The Wolfe City police officer connected to the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Jonathan Price at a gas station Sunday night, has been arrested and charged with murder.

The Texas Rangers investigation reveals that Wolfe City Officer Shaun David Lucas responded to a disturbance call at Sante Fe Street and Franklin, for a possible fight in progress.

When officer Lucas arrived, he attempted to detain Price, who’s family said he was breaking up a fight.

The Texas Rangers said Price resisted Lucas, in a non-threatening posture and began walking away.

They say Lucas then used his Taser on Price, before shooting and killing him.

Lucas has been charged with murder, and is currently in the Hunt County Jail, with a bond of one million dollars.

