A hot weekend ahead, one shot of rain

Monday cold front brings low-end hopes for rain
KXII Weather Authority
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Let’s start out with a look at Hurricane “Delta”, now a Category hurricane over the southern Gulf. Its trek over the Yucatan caused lots of weakening today but it is expected to slowly strengthen through Thursday, possibly regaining Category 3 status. The good news is that increasing southwesterly shear and cooler water in its path should lead to weakening prior to landfall and it should cross the Louisiana coast as a Category One sometime Friday. Flooding from coastal storm surges and inland downpours will be the greatest threats with Delta.

It looks like “Delta” will pass well to our east and bring no rain to Texoma, except for a slight chance at 20 percent in our easternmost counties. A rather hot weekend can be expected.

A cold front may trigger a few thunderstorms Monday but moisture looks limited so amounts should be rather low, less than half an inch the way it looks now.

Somewhat cooler weather moves in behind the front for the middle of next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Sunny and warm

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm, 20% Showers east

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Sunday: Sunny, windy, hot for October

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy, a few showers/storms as a cold front approaches

Tuesday: Sunny, breezy, cooler

Wednesday: Sunny and warm

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

